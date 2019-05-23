fbpx
Fimmtudagur 23.maí 2019

Landsliðið

Frederik Schram yfirgefur Hróarskeldu

Pepsi-deild

Bjarki Steinn sem hefur slegið í gegn með ÍA gerir nýjan samning

Frederik Schram yfirgefur Hróarskeldu

Hörður Snævar Jónsson
Fimmtudaginn 23. maí 2019 13:22

Frederik Schram markvörður Roskilde hefur ákveðið að yfirgefa félagið, félagið er í næst efstu delid.

Schram hefur verið í þrjú ár í Hróarskeldu en markvörðurinn var í HM hópi Íslands, síðasta sumar.

,,Tími minn hjá Roskilde er á enda, ég hef ákveðið að framlengja ekki dvöl mína eftir þrjú ár, margar góðar minninar og reynsla,“ sagði Schram.

,,Ég hef kynnst mörgum frábærum einstaklingum, mér hefur verið tekið vel. Það hefur verið gaman að vinna með ykkur. Ég sé hvað framtíðin ber í skauti sér í sumar.“

Ekki er búist við að að Schram verði í landsliðshópi Íslands í júní en hann hefur misst sætið að undanförnu.

