Frederik Schram yfirgefur Hróarskeldu

View this post on Instagram

My time in @fc_roskilde has come to an end. I have decided not to extend my contract after 3 years with many positive memories and experiences. I’ve come to know many great personalities from the squad as well the fans and people around the club. They all made me feel very welcome from day one. It has been a pleasure to work with you, and I would like to thank everyone in the club and wish you good luck next season🙏🏼 Personally Im looking forward to see what the future brings this Summer⚽️ See you Saturday, when we will fight for a win in the last game of the season☀️☀️ ☀️