Frederik Schram yfirgefur Hróarskeldu

Frederik Schram markvörður Roskilde hefur ákveðið að yfirgefa félagið, félagið er í næst efstu delid.
Schram hefur verið í þrjú ár í Hróarskeldu en markvörðurinn var í HM hópi Íslands, síðasta sumar.
,,Tími minn hjá Roskilde er á enda, ég hef ákveðið að framlengja ekki dvöl mína eftir þrjú ár, margar góðar minninar og reynsla,“ sagði Schram.
,,Ég hef kynnst mörgum frábærum einstaklingum, mér hefur verið tekið vel. Það hefur verið gaman að vinna með ykkur. Ég sé hvað framtíðin ber í skauti sér í sumar.“
Ekki er búist við að að Schram verði í landsliðshópi Íslands í júní en hann hefur misst sætið að undanförnu.
View this post on Instagram
My time in @fc_roskilde has come to an end. I have decided not to extend my contract after 3 years with many positive memories and experiences. I’ve come to know many great personalities from the squad as well the fans and people around the club. They all made me feel very welcome from day one. It has been a pleasure to work with you, and I would like to thank everyone in the club and wish you good luck next season🙏🏼 Personally Im looking forward to see what the future brings this Summer⚽️ See you Saturday, when we will fight for a win in the last game of the season☀️☀️ ☀️