Stuðningsmenn Chelsea að missa vitið: ,,Af hverju er ég enn að horfa á hann í treyju félagsins?“

Stuðningsmenn Chelsea á Englandi eru að verða þreyttir á gengi liðsins á þessu tímabili.

Chelsea hefur alls ekki verið með stöðugleika undanfarnar vikur og tapaði 2-0 gegn Everton í dag.

Þar átti bakvörðurinn Marcos Alonso alls ekki góðan leik eins og oft áður á þessari leiktíð.

Emerson Palmieri hefur undanfarið leikið í bakverðinum og hefur þótt standa sig vel.

Þrátt fyrir það þá vildi Maurizio Sarri nota Alonso í dag sem gekk ekki upp. Alonso gaf Everton til að mynda vítaspyrnu í seinni hálfleik sem kostaði mark.

Stuðningsmenn notuðu Twitter eftir leik til að kvarta yfir þessu en Alonso þykir ekki vera nógu góður til að byrja leiki liðsins.

Alonso got a 5-year contract earlier this season. Sarri will get the sack. Alonso is here next season, Sarri isn’t. Chelsea Football Club. — CFC (@CFCWriter_) 17 March 2019

The worst left back in the history of Chelsea Football Club, Marcos Alonso. pic.twitter.com/OsOyP9zleQ — CFC Éire 🇮🇪 (@CFC_Eire) 17 March 2019

Alonso only needs one good performance to fraud his way into the 11 but RLC, CHO, Christensen can play blinders every game and still never start. Lmao. „Give him time“ FC. — Chenkovic (@_Asgardian) 17 March 2019

Why am I still seeing Marcos Alonso put on a Chelsea shirt? — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) 17 March 2019

Want to defend Sarri but you can’t. He picked Alonso because of a decent game against Farmers! Absolute Pathetic footballer. #cfc — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) 17 March 2019

Left church less than an hour ago & I already wish bad things would happen to Marcos Alonso. What even is the point? — uché (@MyNameIsUche) 17 March 2019

Sarri : Alonso don’t do anything stupid Alonso : Kl boss#EVECHE pic.twitter.com/9DMxKPdob1 — KhalidB (@khalzinooo) 17 March 2019

Narcos Alonso, because he plays Football like he’s on fucking drugs. — #SarriIN (@CarefreeEdition) 17 March 2019

Gofundme page to raise money to terminate Alonso’s Chelsea contract. I’m fucking sick and tired of this piece of shit playing for my club, I’d gladly pay. 110% effort in the Europa. Top 4 is finished. — Mod (@CFCMod_) 17 March 2019

I’d have a 38 year old Ashley Cole over that cunt Alonso https://t.co/ZSqgtCuJEF — Jack Barton (@Jackbarton99) 17 March 2019

Alonso is having an absolute shocker…

He didn’t select himself to play though did he. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) 17 March 2019

MARCOS FUCKING ALONSO I FUCKING HATE THIS GUY MAN, LEAVE THE CLUB YOU UTTER CUNT. — #SarriIN (@CarefreeEdition) 17 March 2019

Marcos Alonso, ladies & gentleman. Lazy & careless. What a horrible attempt at a tackle. 2-0 Everton. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) 17 March 2019

Can Alonso do anything ? — Stephanie (@Stephanii_xo) 17 March 2019

Anthony Taylor really hates Chelsea. He should have given Alonso a second yellow but he decides not to — Juan Selaťse (@edanto_) 17 March 2019

Alonso is absolutely dreadful. He’s having that kind of season that Bakayoko had last season. — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) 17 March 2019