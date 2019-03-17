fbpx
Sunnudagur 17.mars 2019

Stuðningsmenn Chelsea að missa vitið: ,,Af hverju er ég enn að horfa á hann í treyju félagsins?"

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 17. mars 2019 19:30

Stuðningsmenn Chelsea á Englandi eru að verða þreyttir á gengi liðsins á þessu tímabili.

Chelsea hefur alls ekki verið með stöðugleika undanfarnar vikur og tapaði 2-0 gegn Everton í dag.

Þar átti bakvörðurinn Marcos Alonso alls ekki góðan leik eins og oft áður á þessari leiktíð.

Emerson Palmieri hefur undanfarið leikið í bakverðinum og hefur þótt standa sig vel.

Þrátt fyrir það þá vildi Maurizio Sarri nota Alonso í dag sem gekk ekki upp. Alonso gaf Everton til að mynda vítaspyrnu í seinni hálfleik sem kostaði mark.

Stuðningsmenn notuðu Twitter eftir leik til að kvarta yfir þessu en Alonso þykir ekki vera nógu góður til að byrja leiki liðsins.

