Þriðjudagur 29.janúar 2019

Berglind hitti átrúnaðargoð sitt á fyrsta degi í nýrri vinnu: Sjáðu myndina

Valur útilokar að fá Annan

Stuðningsmenn United bálreiðir út í dómarann: Ákvað að þetta væri búið

Victor Pálsson
Þriðjudaginn 29. janúar 2019 22:29

Stuðningsmenn Manchester United eru reiðir þessa stundina eftir jafntefli við Burnley í kvöld.

United getur þakkað fyrir að hafa náð í stig en staðan var 2-0 fyrir Burnley er þrjár mínútur voru eftir.

Þá komst United almennilega í gang og skoraði tvö mörk til að jafna metin í 2-2. Rosalegar lokamínútur.

Stuðningsmenn eru þó reiðir út í dómarann Jon Moss sem dæmdi leikinn í kvöld.

Victor Lindelof skoraði annað mark United í uppbótartíma en Moss hafði bætt fimm mínútum við.

Hann ákvað svo að flauta leikinn af áður en fimm mínúturnar voru liðnar sem gerði marga reiða.

Fyrir 31 mínútum
Fyrir 38 mínútum
Fyrir 44 mínútum
Fyrir 55 mínútum
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum

Rekinn fyrir sex vikum – Ráðinn aftur til starfa í dag

Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum

Newcastle að fá Almiron

Fyrir 4 klukkutímum

Staðfestir að Suarez sé á leið til Arsenal

Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum

Lið tímabilsins á Englandi samkvæmt tölfræðinni – Tveir frá Liverpool og City

Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum

Sjáðu mögnuð tilþrif Ronaldinho með landsliði Brasilíu í strandfótbolta

Fyrir 7 klukkutímum

Ljósmyndarar gómuðu stjörnu United og lögreglan getur sektað hann hressilega

Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum

Áhyggjurnar voru óþarfar: Van Dijk æfir í dag og spilar á morgun

Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum

Flottasta afmæliskveðja sem tíu ára drengur gat hugsað sér – Sjáðu hana

Fyrir 10 klukkutímum

Fjöldi liða vill Juan Mata frá United – Fer fyrirliði United líka?

Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum

Kostnaður leikmannahópa og stigafjöldi: United borgað mest fyrir stigið

Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum

Berglind hitti átrúnaðargoð sitt á fyrsta degi í nýrri vinnu: Sjáðu myndina

Fyrir 12 klukkutímum

Warnock í sárum og getur ekki sofið: Þetta var það sem Sala sagði alltaf við hann

Fyrir 13 klukkutímum
