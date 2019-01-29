Stuðningsmenn United bálreiðir út í dómarann: Ákvað að þetta væri búið

Stuðningsmenn Manchester United eru reiðir þessa stundina eftir jafntefli við Burnley í kvöld.

United getur þakkað fyrir að hafa náð í stig en staðan var 2-0 fyrir Burnley er þrjár mínútur voru eftir.

Þá komst United almennilega í gang og skoraði tvö mörk til að jafna metin í 2-2. Rosalegar lokamínútur.

Stuðningsmenn eru þó reiðir út í dómarann Jon Moss sem dæmdi leikinn í kvöld.

Victor Lindelof skoraði annað mark United í uppbótartíma en Moss hafði bætt fimm mínútum við.

Hann ákvað svo að flauta leikinn af áður en fimm mínúturnar voru liðnar sem gerði marga reiða.

Jon Moss is an absolute joke. Burnley wasted so much time in last few minutes of stoppage time and Lindelof scored yet he blew before the five minutes were up! #mufc

Jon Moss’s reffereeing tonight was one of the worst i’ve seen this season, shockingly bad, the Premier League has the worst refferees, hands down. #MUFC #MUNBUR

You could tell when he blew the whistle Jon moss was worried that the post match pie will be over before he gets into the locker room.

5 mins added time, Burnley waste atleast another minute, yet Jon Moss blows before the 5 was even up..

The fight at the end was promising tho, we have been missing that for a while now, on to the next #mufc

— Nathan (@NathanD_21) 29 January 2019