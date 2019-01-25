Baulað á Sanchez sem skoraði: Stuðningsmenn United vildu meira

Föstudagur 25.janúar 2019

Landsliðið

Landsliðsmaðurinn Jóhann Berg er heppinn að vera með sjón: Þetta gerðist þegar hann var að fikta með flugelda

Pepsi-deild

Torfi Tímoteus til KA

433
433

Victor Pálsson
Föstudaginn 25. janúar 2019 21:04

Alexis Sanchez sneri aftur í lið Manchester United í kvöld er liðið mætti Arsenal í enska bikarnum.

Sanchez er einmitt fyrrum leikmaður Arsenal en yfirgaf félagið fyrir United í byrjun síðasta árs.

Hann hefur lítið gert á Old Trafford en skoraði fyrsta mark leiksina á Emirates í kvöld.

Sanchez kom United í 1-0 í fyrri hálfleik en staðan er 2-1 fyrir United þessa stundina.

Stuðningsmenn United eru óánægðir með Sanchez efitir hvernig hann fagnaði markinu.

Sanchez virtist vilja sýna Arsenal virðingu og fagnaði lítið. Hann hefur fengið að heyra baul allan leikinn frá heimamönnum.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
