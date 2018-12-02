fbpx
Sunnudagur 02.desember 2018

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

Erik Hamren: Þetta hefði getað verið auðveldara

Pepsi-deild

Fjórir skrifa undir hjá KA

433
433

Hvað er Arsenal að hugsa? – Stuðningsmenn láta í sér heyra

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 2. desember 2018 20:00

Aaron Ramsey átti góða innkomu fyrir Arsenal í dag sem vann 4-2 sigur á grönnum sínum í Tottenham.

Staðan var 2-1 fyrir Tottenham í hálfleik er Ramsey og Alexandre Lacazette voru settir í lið heimamanna.

Leikurinn breyttist eftir þeirra innkomu og vann Arsenal að lokum 4-2 og fer upp í fjórða sæti deildarinnar.

Arsenal hefur tekið ákvörðun um að framlengja ekki samning Ramsey sem verður samningslaus næsta sumar.

Samningaviðræðurnar voru lengi í gangi en ekkert samkomulag náðist og er Unai Emery reiðubúinn að losa sig við miðjumanninn.

Stuðningsmenn Arsenal eru þó alls ekki ánægðir með þá ákvörðun og heimta að stjórn félagsins skipti um skoðun.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 12 mínútum
Hvað er Arsenal að hugsa? – Stuðningsmenn láta í sér heyra
433
Fyrir 55 mínútum
Sjáðu myndirnar: Kastaði bananahýði í átt að Aubameyang – Sjö handteknir á Emirates
433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Danny Mills vill henda Klopp í fangelsi – Brjálaður eftir fagnið í kvöld
433Sport
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
UEFA staðfestir nýja Evrópukeppni fyrir félagslið – Spilað á fimmtudögum
433
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Klopp ætlaði ekki að hlaupa inn á völlinn: Þetta var ekki í lagi
433
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Klopp bað Silva afsökunar – ,,Ég er viss um að hann hafi ekki ætlað að sýna okkur óvirðingu“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Einkunnir úr leik Liverpool og Everton – Gylfi fær sex
433Sport
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Sjáðu hvað Klopp gerði eftir sigurmark Liverpool – ,,Þetta er til skammar“

Mest lesið

Mónika dæmd fyrir að húðflúra þrjár unglingsstúlkur án leyfis: Með dóm á bakinu fyrir nærbuxnaþjófnað
Óhugnanleg árás í Vesturbænum – Konan telur að maðurinn hafi setið fyrir sér
Byrjaði að fasta og léttist um 40 kíló: „Þegar ég var 25 ára var ég hundrað kíló og þekkti varla líkama minn“
Davíð gagnrýnir uppljóstrarann á Klaustrinu: „Lág­kúru­leg, meiðandi um­mæli breyta ekki endi­lega öllu”
Guðrún er 107 ára – Lykillinn að borða hvorki ávexti né grænmeti

Ekki missa af

Hversu vel þekkir þú Klaustursmálið? Taktu prófið!
Nóttin logaði í slagsmálum
Hildur spurði hvort karlar könnuðust við „Klausturstal“ og svörin létu ekki á sér standa
Ólafur og Karl nenntu ekki að ræða leyniupptökuna við flokkinn – Fannst málið ómerkilegt og vildu drífa sig í þingveisluna
Íris segir ummæli þingmanna vera til háborinnar skammar – Segir þá eiga að hlusta á það sem fólkið segir
Arsenal með frábæra endurkomu og lagði Tottenham í mögnuðum leik
Lespúsl Þórarins Eldjárns: Smáskammtalækningar handa leslausum
Ritdómur um Ungfrú Ísland: Skáldað skáld sem gæti hafa verið til
Vigdís segist ekki geta sagt fólki fyrir verkum – „Ég hef á tilfinningunni að þessu máli sé ekki lokið“
Skemmtilegar jólafarðanir á augabrúnum
433
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Glaður því Özil var ekki með – ,,Þetta hefði aldrei gerst með hann í liðinu“
433Sport
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum

Arsenal með frábæra endurkomu og lagði Tottenham í mögnuðum leik

Arsenal með frábæra endurkomu og lagði Tottenham í mögnuðum leik
433
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Byrjunarlið Liverpool og Everton – Gylfi byrjar á Anfield
433
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Arjen Robben staðfestir að hann sé á förum
433
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum

Allt varð vitlaust eftir jöfnunarmark Dier á Emirates – Sjáðu hvað gerðist

Allt varð vitlaust eftir jöfnunarmark Dier á Emirates – Sjáðu hvað gerðist
433
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum

Mourinho sagður hafa hraunað yfir Pogba – Vírus sem sýnir engum virðingu

Mourinho sagður hafa hraunað yfir Pogba – Vírus sem sýnir engum virðingu
433
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Sjáðu vandræðalegt atvik á Sky Sports – Vissi ekki nafnið á næst dýrasta leikmanni Everton
433Sport
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum

Bara eitt lið sem vildi ekki semja við Tryggva: Ég hefði allan tímann viljað fara þangað

Bara eitt lið sem vildi ekki semja við Tryggva: Ég hefði allan tímann viljað fara þangað
433
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Chelsea komst aftur á sigurbraut
433
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Er orðinn sorgmæddur og pirraður hjá United
433
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Klopp vissi alveg hvað hann var að gera í janúar
433
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum

Byrjunarlið Arsenal og Tottenham – Özil ekki með

Byrjunarlið Arsenal og Tottenham – Özil ekki með
433
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum

Erik Hamren: Þetta hefði getað verið auðveldara

Erik Hamren: Þetta hefði getað verið auðveldara
433Sport
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Það sem þjóðin hafði að segja eftir dráttinn: Riðillinn ekki vinsæll
433Sport
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum

Landsliðsfyrirliðinn fór ófögrum orðum um landið: ,,Þetta eru mestmegnis glæpamenn“

Landsliðsfyrirliðinn fór ófögrum orðum um landið: ,,Þetta eru mestmegnis glæpamenn“
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Allir riðlarnir í undankeppni EM: Hvaða lið fara í lokakeppnina?
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Riðill Íslands í undankeppni EM: Við mætum heimsmeisturunum
433
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum

Tveir reynsluboltar úr úrvalsdeildinni á óskalista Barcelona

Tveir reynsluboltar úr úrvalsdeildinni á óskalista Barcelona
433
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum

,,Hann er heimskur ef hann fer til Manchester United“

,,Hann er heimskur ef hann fer til Manchester United“
433
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Matip svarar – Er hann á förum frá Liverpool?
433
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Segir að Iheanacho hafi blekkt dómarann: ,,Hann viðurkenndi það“
433
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum

United gæti borgað risaupphæð fyrir markvörð – Ranieri ræðir við Liverpool

United gæti borgað risaupphæð fyrir markvörð – Ranieri ræðir við Liverpool
433Sport
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Hélt að Tryggvi væri írskur fyrstu tvær vikurnar: ,,Þórður Guðjóns var píndur þarna eins og ég“
433Sport
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Tryggvi útskýrir hvað gerir Óla Jó svo sigursælan: Það er ógeðslega gott að vinna með honum
433
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Upphitun fyrir Arsenal – Tottenham: Líkleg byrjunarlið, meiðsli og fleira
433
Í gær

Salah náði ekki markmiðinu á síðustu leiktíð

Salah náði ekki markmiðinu á síðustu leiktíð
433
Í gær

Tveir tipparar með 13 rétta

Tveir tipparar með 13 rétta
433
Í gær
Er Henry orðinn valtur í sessi? – Monaco tapaði heima