Hvað er Arsenal að hugsa? – Stuðningsmenn láta í sér heyra

Aaron Ramsey átti góða innkomu fyrir Arsenal í dag sem vann 4-2 sigur á grönnum sínum í Tottenham.

Staðan var 2-1 fyrir Tottenham í hálfleik er Ramsey og Alexandre Lacazette voru settir í lið heimamanna.

Leikurinn breyttist eftir þeirra innkomu og vann Arsenal að lokum 4-2 og fer upp í fjórða sæti deildarinnar.

Arsenal hefur tekið ákvörðun um að framlengja ekki samning Ramsey sem verður samningslaus næsta sumar.

Samningaviðræðurnar voru lengi í gangi en ekkert samkomulag náðist og er Unai Emery reiðubúinn að losa sig við miðjumanninn.

Stuðningsmenn Arsenal eru þó alls ekki ánægðir með þá ákvörðun og heimta að stjórn félagsins skipti um skoðun.

NEVER LEAVE AARON RAMSEY — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) 2 December 2018

Aaron Ramsey’s game vs Spurs by numbers- Minutes played – 45

Assists – 2

Chances Created – 4

Key passes – 2

Recoveries – 4

Touches – 23

Duels won – 2 The game changer, we must do everything to get him on a new contract. pic.twitter.com/9F1VaX7RTe — Luke (@AFCLuke_) 2 December 2018

Aaron Ramsey will always stand up for his teammates, the supporters and most importantly, the club. pic.twitter.com/xmGEzkUdYz — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) 2 December 2018

I want Aaron Ramsey to stay. — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) 2 December 2018

Aaron Ramsey has literally been told he won’t be given a new contract at the end of the season and he’s put more in for his club than some of our players have put in all season. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) 2 December 2018

Chat to me about Aaron Ramsey haters. What an impact he has had. Despite the club dealing with his contract horribly, 100% professionalism. 2 assists and unbelievable running. One of the best midfielders around, blessed to have him. — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) 2 December 2018

Aaron Ramsey: ⚽️Been screwed by the club

⚽️Gets into a fight on the sidelines

⚽️Comes on at halftime and changes the game Utmost respect. What a day for him — Le Grove (@LeGrove) 2 December 2018

Dear @Arsenal Give Aaron Ramsey a new contract. Regards

Arsenal fans pic.twitter.com/HJQUGzGPSQ — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) 2 December 2018

Why on earth are Arsenal allowing Aaron Ramsey to leave? He’s surely worth a new contract. His passion, passing and work-rate so important to Arsenal’s comeback against Spurs. Delivered an immense 45 minutes. His quality and character will be expensive to replace. #afc #ARSTOT — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) 2 December 2018